Talking with the dead father in a dream is interpreted as life being difficult in a certain place and therefore the dreamer's being overwhelmed, worn out and upset. It indicates that you want to relax by telling someone about your problems. Talking to your father with pleasure and laughter in your dream indicates relaxation, relief and feeling very good and calm after an action to be taken.

Hugging to the dead father in a dream

To see this dream means the existence of a person who can see himself as a support and from whom power and wisdom can be taken. In other words, one of these features will enter the life of the person who sees the dream, and this means that his life will become much easier. Hugging the dead father from behind in a dream is interpreted as trying to prevent an impulsive move or move by convincing a person and thus doing him a great favor.

Taking money from dead father in a dream

To see such a dream means that there will be a property or profit to be shared within the family. The person is in favor of the fairness of this matter. To see a coin from your dead father in your dream refers to buying an item that is more expensive than necessary and suffering from it.

Seeing the dead father while he is sleeping in a dream

To see your dead father sleeping quietly in your dream indicates that if you have a plan for the future, no obstacles will come your way and the job will be done without any problems. To see your dead father sleeping while snoring in your dream means encountering a situation that will disturb the person. To see your dead father lying on his back in your dream means being healthy, cheerful and well. To see the deceased father lying on his face in a dream indicates that a disgraceful behavior of a family member will affect everyone and embarrass them.

Seeing your dead father is dying again in a dream

It is interpreted to continue to be sad about an event that has already happened and there is nothing left to do, and not to allow the pain to crust over. It means not being able to get used to this situation, always being sad and troubled about it, therefore the pain always stays fresh. To see yourself at the funeral of your dead father in your dream indicates that you will go to a repulsive and boring place and will want to leave as soon as possible. To bury the dead father again in a dream means to talk about an old subject again and therefore to being sad.