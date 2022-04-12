The interpretation of seeing that you are about to get married in a dream; In general, although he is afraid of the mistake that will be made about the marriage, it is generally interpreted as the fear of a mistake that will be made or a mistake that he has made in the past. It is also stated as destroying innocent feelings and revealing one's privacy.

Not wishing to get married in a dream

A person who dreams that he does not want to get married is probably struggling about something. In addition, according to the discourses of some dream interpreters, being forced about a subject and not wanting to do it is a loss of peace and not to see a desire for marriage in real life. If the person is struggling and overcoming this work, good days are pointed out, while if there is submission and acceptance because of difficulty, it is interpreted as an evil will come to pass.

Remarriage in a dream

It means that a very important event that will change his life will occur in the life of the person who sees that he is remarried in a dream. In the face of this event that you will experience, your family members and those around you will support you and will not leave your mark halfway. Even though there has been a radical change in your life, after a while, everything will get better and continue its normal flow. In addition, after this situation, your relationship with the individuals in your life will be better than ever and solidarity will increase.

Marrying father in dream

Seeing your father in a dream indicates peace, abundance, happiness, and comfort. If a person sees that he is marrying his father in a dream, it is interpreted that the person he will marry will make him very happy in life and fulfill all his wishes and live a life in mutual respect and love. The fact that the father is a trusted and valued concept gives strength to the soul of the person and in this way, he tries to overcome all kinds of difficulties.

Getting married to the person you love in a dream

Happiness and peace are close for the person who sees the person he loves in a dream and has a happy marriage with him. Soon he will step into a beautiful marriage and have a reliable home. If it is seen that the person he loves is married badly, the person will go on a long vacation with his loved one. The person who sees that he is unhappy after marrying his loved one is devastated by the pangs of conscience, he feels because of a regret he has experienced in his life.

Marrying a relative in a dream

If the person is married to a relative against his will, it is interpreted as fighting and contemplation in his life. According to some interpreters, seeing you marry a relative in your dream indicates a peaceful marriage but a bad ending.

Marriage with your spouse in dream

The person who sees that he remarried with his wife in a dream has had a very auspicious dream. This dream denotes goodness, beauty, long life, and a happy future. It is also interpreted as living in harmony and continuing his life as a big family.

Marrying sibling in a dream

Marrying a brother or someone who has not been married in a dream is interpreted as taking the lead in a big business and managing in a fair manner. If this person is married to his own sibling, it means to become the head of the family.

Wanting to get married in the dream

It indicates that the person will evaluate a very good job offer in a time when he is having trouble with his job and struggling with big financial problems. So that, he will make a lot of money, get rid of his problems, take a step into a comfortable life and get relief.

Praying to get married in a dream

Facing a bad situation, going to a troublesome job, increasing problems, unintentionally dealing with a person who will cause harm, therefore arguing with family members, entering into a long competition despite the measures to be taken, and sadness.