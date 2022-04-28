To be in love with someone you do not know in a dream

Being in a relationship with someone you don't know in a dream also emphasizes that the person is someone who believes and trusts everyone, and therefore often experiences problems and disappointments. If the person who sees that he is in love with someone he does not know is married, it is interpreted that he will experience a separation due to his behavior that will disregard his family life, and that he will come to terms with his own family. From an Islamic point of view, it also indicates that a person has deviated from the path of religion, commits a lot of sins and needs to repent.

Being lovers with someone you know in the dream

For married people, the dream, which points to getting good news from the person seen in the dream, means that for single people, they will join their lives with someone they know before. The dream, which has different interpretations, also emphasizes that the person has entered a relationship that should not have started, that the end will be disappointment, and that he should stay away from adventures.

Marrying someone you do not know in the dream

It is said that the dreamer will make the most important decisions of his life in the wrong direction. It is interpreted as business partnerships with unreliable people or having a despotic wife to dominate him. Marrying an unknown person indicates torment due to a great disappointment, a new path and uncertainties.

Meeting with someone you do not know in dream

It is interpreted that there will be great and positive changes in one's life due to new job opportunities and these changes will be beneficial. It is also interpreted as surprising news to be received and having to make a choice.