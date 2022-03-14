To get stolen your phone in a dream

This dream is an indication that your friendly-looking enemy, who is doing business behind your back, always spreads the news from you to others, thus trying to humiliate you in the eyes of people.

Losing your phone in a dream

The person who sees such a dream stops meeting with some acquaintances. This dream is an indication that after an argument with your friends, relatives or family members, you will move away from him and distance yourself. Sometimes, this dream is interpreted that as a result of saying a word that was said to you to someone else, you will have troubled days and you will have words among people.

Your phone breaks into pieces in a dream

Some bad news is given to the person who sees this dream for various reasons in his dream, and then the dreamer has a troubled period. This dream can also sometimes be attributed to embarrassment, deterioration between you and your friends, or your relationship with someone betrayed you.

Changing your phone in a dream

Changing your mobile phone in a dream means meeting new people or making friends with new people. This dream is interpreted that you will soon be living in an environment with good people or that you will be friends with someone you will meet through your friends for a long time and share good memories with him.

To get repaired your phone in a dream

Whoever sees such a dream encounters a friend whom he has not seen for a long time. This dream is an indication that you will apologize to a friend that you are offended or misunderstood, or that you will make an effort to make up for a mistake you have made and do your best.

Dropping your phone into the water

This dream foreshadows that you will soon receive refreshing news. Especially for those who are waiting for news from someone or wondering about anything, this dream indicates getting what they want and getting what they expect as soon as possible. Sometimes, dropping your phone into water means fast news.

Tampering a phone in a dream

If the phone is not yours, it indicates that you will be curious about other people's lives and try to gather information about them and meddle in other people's affairs. Sometimes this dream signifies gossiping about people, violating their rights or spreading a secret.