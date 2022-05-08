To see a wall collapse in a dream
What does it mean to see wall collapse in a dream? What is the meaning of having such dreams? To see a wall collapse into the house in a dream indicates that the health of the owner of the house will deteriorate and he will be exposed to a disease.
If the wall collapsed to the outside of the house rather than inside, this dream is interpreted as the death of the owner of the house. If the owner of this dream is somewhere far from his home, it is interpreted that he will return to his home.
Renovating the old wall in the dream
It is rumored that if a person sees that he is renovating an old wall or renewing a wall in its place, that person will acquire new kinships that will be formed through marriage. In one's dream, straightening a slanted wall or repairing a dilapidated wall; If this person is in a bad situation, it is interpreted that his situation will improve.
Seeing stonemason in dream
To see a stonemason in a dream indicates that the dreamer will rise in position and authority and will become a more prestigious person.
Seeing the wall cracked in dream
To see such a dream is called a warning about a possible danger situation. The cracking of the wall in one place also indicates that there are many prisons in that place.
Repairing a wall in dream
It is rumored that if a person repairs a wall that is his own property in a dream, that person will become a better person. To see some people repair a wall in need of repair; It is interpreted that the friends of someone who has lost reputation for some reason make an effort to become a respected person again.