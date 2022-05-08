To see a wall collapse in a dream

If the wall collapsed to the outside of the house rather than inside, this dream is interpreted as the death of the owner of the house. If the owner of this dream is somewhere far from his home, it is interpreted that he will return to his home.

Renovating the old wall in the dream

It is rumored that if a person sees that he is renovating an old wall or renewing a wall in its place, that person will acquire new kinships that will be formed through marriage. In one's dream, straightening a slanted wall or repairing a dilapidated wall; If this person is in a bad situation, it is interpreted that his situation will improve.

Seeing stonemason in dream

To see a stonemason in a dream indicates that the dreamer will rise in position and authority and will become a more prestigious person.

Seeing the wall cracked in dream

To see such a dream is called a warning about a possible danger situation. The cracking of the wall in one place also indicates that there are many prisons in that place.

Repairing a wall in dream

It is rumored that if a person repairs a wall that is his own property in a dream, that person will become a better person. To see some people repair a wall in need of repair; It is interpreted that the friends of someone who has lost reputation for some reason make an effort to become a respected person again.