Seeing someone vomit in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will be in a very difficult situation among people because of a bad word or an absurd act that one of his loved ones will say, that's why you will face big problems, you will keep a distance from the person who made the mistake for a while, and you will do more. Then it points out that he will explain the mistake he made to this person and warn him not to make the same mistake again.

Seeing someone who is spitting blood in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have a great property thanks to the job he has been doing for a long time, he will enter the world with a good fortune that has been met a long time ago, a very happy home will be established, and a baby will be born in a short time.

Helping someone who is spitting blood in a dream

It indicates that the owner of the dream, who behaves very wrongly in business life and loses his opportunities one by one, will take firm steps in his business after getting over the inexperienced period, will create opportunities for himself, overcome difficult jobs and will soon come to the positions he has wanted for a very long time.

Seeing someone else is vomiting in a dream

It indicates that a secret of a person known in business or social life, which he hides from everyone with great care, will be learned by the dream owner, this secret will not be told to anyone and forgotten.

Vomiting in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will overcome the difficulties he encounters in business life, he will sign very big and very good works, he will help a large crowd of people and he will be very happy. It narrates that the poor will find happiness and the rich will have difficulties due to the bad situations they will encounter in their business life. At the same time, it indicates that a person whom the dreamer trusts will miss some confidential information and cause big trouble.