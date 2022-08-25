What does glass prick in the dream? What does it mean?

This dream indicates that everyone in the family plays different strings, that no one listens to the dream owner and does not care about his problems. It is interpreted that the dreamer, who does not have any financial problems, will not feel well in this period spiritually, cold winds will blow between the people he loves, quarrels and resentments will be experienced with the people he is sincere. The dream, which is interpreted as being betrayed by the closest people and isolating oneself from society and social environments, indicates that old friends will become enemies, and that after the negativities to be experienced, the person will rearrange his entire environment and remove some people from his life until he dies.

Glass prick in the feet in a dream

The dream, which points to someone who will put the person in trouble, indicates that the dreamer will have to pay a debt that is guaranteed, and that he will be in financial trouble. It expresses that you will be sad again when a wrong done in the past comes back to the person, and that an old love affair will flare up again, but the end will not be good. The person who has glass in his feet has a lot of talk behind his back at work and he has enemies who want to prevent his business from going well.

Glass prick in the hand in a dream

It is interpreted that there will be problems in relations with these people when the dreamer who reveals a problem to his relatives receives unexpected criticism. The dream, which also points to the loss of enthusiasm for work, ending the education or leaving it unfinished, is also referred to regret in love life, not being happy in marriage as desired.

Interpretation of glass prick in a dream

It expresses that the person has some problems and obsessions that he cannot solve within himself. It states that the problems that have been carried from the past to the present and that cannot be solved are getting worse, and that the dreamer has difficulty in finding solutions for his problems that he does not share with anyone. It also indicates that disappointments due to close and loved ones make the person increasingly angry and tend to hold grudges.