What does it mean to be in a hospital in a dream? What does it mean to dream that you have an operation in the hospital?

Seeing you have surgery in the hospital in a dream

The person who has surgery in the hospital in his dream is relieved by getting rid of a situation that causes sadness and grief. Having an operation in the hospital indicates the end of the troubles, the relief of the pain, the attainment of one's wishes and desires, getting rid of bad friends, and healing from the disease. The person who sees that he can't get rid of it after the surgery in the hospital will have trouble in his business and private life or will be harmed by bad people.

Seeing a hospital in a dream

The hospital seen in a dream is a good person who helps people and shows them the right way. The person who sees this dream receives help from a powerful and influential person with the aforementioned characteristics. Seeing a hospital can also be tired of being a civil servant, achieving success in business life, and getting a job in a state-affiliated institution. According to some scholars, this dream signifies reaching the level of martyrdom. Again, the person who enters the hospital is forgiven by repenting of his sins.

Eating hospital meals in the dream

If the person who eats the hospital meals in the dream is healthy, hewill get sick, if he stays in the hospital, he will recover and regain his health. The person who sees the patients collectively in the hospital in the dream is known as a person who does good in the society and gains a good reputation.

Seeing mental hospital in a dream

According to some commentators, seeing a mental hospital in a dream means going to jail or visiting a prisoner in prison. This dream sometimes indicates that the person does not deviate from the right path and commits sin in the house. The mental hospital is a messy and callous man who is inconsistent in his work.