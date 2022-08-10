What does it mean to beat your brother in your dream? What is the meaning?

The person who sees that he beat his brother in his dream will have an argument with his brother or make heartbreaking speeches in reality. According to some commentators, beating a sibling in a dream is interpreted as a disagreement among family members related to inheritance. Separating from a partner in business also means being deprived of family inheritance and acting selfishly.

To see a sibling in a dream

It is interpreted as a beautiful and good-natured wife. If a brother is seen in a dream, it means that you will have many property and possessions in terms of money. To see a sister in your dream means that your brother needs help in reality and he is uneasy because of a secret or trouble he hides from everyone. Seeing a sibling in a dream usually indicates that the sibling seen in reality is very depressed and needs help. To see a sibling in a dream is interpreted as peace in the family, loyalty, and solidarity among siblings.

To see your brother dies in a dream

It indicates that you will go on a long journey, loss of money or property, the brother who is seen is in trouble. According to another interpretation, a deceased sibling means a new baby or sibling to join one's family life. It also indicates the longing and reunion felt for distant family members.

Making peace with the brother in a dream

The family responsibilities of the person who sees him reconciling with his estranged brother in his dream will increase and the burden on his shoulders will increase. Making peace with a resentful brother means that the dreamer will be loyal to his brothers in real life and will always show compassion to them. This dream also means that the person will form a partnership with one of his family or siblings and start a new job.