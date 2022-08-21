What does it mean to chase someone in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream? Why do we chase someone in a dream?

The person who chases a big and famous person in his dream in his daily life, takes advantage of that man's fame, or this dream indicates that you will do what that person did or that you will be as famous as him. The one who chases his father in his dream, provides great benefits to him in the future, helps him in all matters materially and spiritually. Chasing a bad person in a dream is interpreted as being sure of the evil of the enemies and getting rid of them. Chasing in a dream sometimes symbolizes getting rid of troublesome jobs and getting relief.

Chasing someone unknown in a dream

Chasing an unknown man or woman who does not show his face in a dream indicates learning useless knowledge in real life, following ignorant people, and chasing after vain works. Sometimes, it is a sign that the person who sees such a dream is dealing with things for which he cannot predict the outcome and what it will bring and being involved in events that will not have a good outcome. Chasing a known person, on the other hand, is a harbinger that you will cooperate with him and sign many things together.

Someone chasing you in your dream

Seeing that someone you do not know is chasing you and you are running away from them in your dream is a harbinger of a bad person who will haunt you soon. Sometimes this dream is an indication that you will attract people's attention with your useful works and that you will be complimented by them. According to some scholars, being chased in a dream indicates that you will be a scholar who helps people and you will drag people after you and the works you leave behind will guide people.

Interpretation of chasing someone in a dream

Chasing someone in a dream is a symbol of one's spiritual state and quests to get rid of. This dream, which is the manifestation of the search for people who cannot grasp what their place is in the life of this world and do not know exactly what you want, is also an indication of the desire for purification.