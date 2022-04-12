What does it mean to crush a snake's head in a dream?

The dream, which is interpreted that the dreamer will get rid of a great disaster that will happen to him at the last moment and expel all the bad people in his life, also indicates that all the troubles will end. It also states that smart and clever moves will be made, so that the person will regain the dominance of his own life, and that he will see the malicious people around him and take precautions. If a person smashes the head of a snake on his head and kills it, then all his chances and opportunities are lost. If he crushes and kills the snake in the household, then family unity and peace will be restored.

Killing a snake in a dream

If the person who sees that he killed a snake in the dream is married, peaceful and beautiful days begin to live in his household. Having removed all unpleasantness and the source of troubles, the dreamer returns to his old joyful days. To see that you kill a snake means to eliminate the enemies and to get rid of them, as well as it indicates that the obstacles in front of the person will disappear, and his sustenance and earnings will increase even more. Seeing and killing a snake in the household indicates that a person realizes that he is about to be harmed by a blood relative.

Seeing a snake in a dream

The dream, which is a sign that one should be careful and that a person may experience a sad event at any time by the enemies around him, is interpreted as Islamically, he will enter into situations where he will deviate from the right path, and one must overcome these situations with the power of faith.

Interpretation of crushing the head of the snake in the dream

It symbolizes that there are situations or people in the person's real life that bother him and try to get rid of it. The crushed snake head can sometimes be symbolized as someone who has harmed the dreamer in the past, and sometimes as an unpleasant, bad event that cannot be overcome and is desired to end.