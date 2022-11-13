What does it mean to dream of a water well? What does it mean to draw water from a well in a dream?

To see the well ın a dream

To see a well in your dream indicates that you will start a commercial business by putting the accumulated goods as capital, that you will help other people by reaching great goals with the help of this business, and that the problems experienced will gradually improve. It is interpreted that the dream owner will be successful in every job he undertakes as a knowledgeable and talented person.

Diggıng a well in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees digging a well in the dream has bad feelings towards the people he loves and is friends with, backbiting about people and hindering his work.

Drawıng water from the well ın the dream

To draw water from a well in your dream indicates that the dreamer gains unfairly, mixes lies and money in his affairs and gets help from higher authorities to speed up his work. It is a sign of deviating from the way of Allah, exploiting the poor and working against the rights and law in the works done.

To see a dry well in a dream

To see a well without water in a dream indicates that the dreamer will struggle with diseases, he will be worn out spiritually due to long-term illnesses, and the diseases will be so severe that he falls into bed.

Well overflow in a dream

The overflowing of the well in the dream indicates that the efforts of the dreamer will go to waste, he will be dragged into debt due to the losses he has suffered and he will get into debt day by day. At the same time, it signifies being alone after a lost person, and the person who sees the dream gets into a corner and gets sad for the situation he is in for a long time.