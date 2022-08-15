What does it mean to drown in your dream? What are the terms of drowning but not dying in a dream? What do these dreams mean?

To see that you are drowning in the water many times and then submerge again in your dream indicates that you give great importance to worldly affairs and are busy with them. Seeing that he fell into the water accidentally or accidentally and not drowning in the water indicates that he will turn to the way of Allah by taking lessons from his experiences in life by looking back at his life and thinking about what he has done and what to do.

If a person does not drown in water but sees that he is wearing a green dress, it indicates knowledge and piety. To see that he is drowning in a dream also indicates that he is not far from success if he behaves meticulously in the affairs he is busy with. To see that the person who sees the dream is drowning in clean and pure water indicates that he will reach lucrative and abundant goods in the affairs of his life. If you have seen that the water is cloudy or dirty, it indicates your life, sadness and trouble by mixing the right way with superstitions.

Saving someone who drowned in the sea in a dream

Rescuing someone who drowned in the sea indicates that his wishes, which did not come true despite his wishes, will come true and he expects good and profitable days in business life. The fact that there was no one to save him while he was drowning in the sea and the person who sees that he cannot see the land means that he will suffer a disaster by the state.

Drowning in a lake in a dream

About the dreamer's drowning in the lake, it is said that it happened because of a trust given to that person or something else.

Drowning in the Sea in a dream

To dream that you are drowning in the sea indicates that you will reach the rank of martyrdom in your death. It indicates that this person has passed or may pass a very important bend in his life, that he may lose many loved ones, and that the person who sees your dream will be in danger of death. To see that you are drowning in the sea also indicates that you will catch a disease and that you are disturbed by the responsibilities placed on you.

Drowning in water in a dream

It is interpreted in two different ways. If the water seen is clear, it means auspicious. That is, it is a sign that the problems that the person has been experiencing for a long time will end in a short time, that he will fulfill his promises, that he will take a very correct and high-paying step in his education life, and that he will marry a benevolent and helpful person. If the water seen is cloudy, it means that you will face undesirable events, some mistakes will be made, many losses will be made among loved ones because of these mistakes and there will be great sadness.

To be drowned by someone in a dream

It is interpreted that you will have to deal with a situation that will cause a lot of trouble in business life, an attempt will be made to make up for a mistake made by an unscrupulous person, a great loss will be incurred in material and moral terms due to a trick made by competitors who are very jealous of the successes achieved.

To be saved when you are about to drown in the sea in a dream

It is said that a person will have to deal with very big problems, will fall far behind his competitors in terms of money, will face many troubles, will be in a very difficult situation, will suffer financially, and will be betrayed by a close friend.

Drowning in a swamp in a dream

There will be problems that will break out one after another, bad news will be received from a loved one, there will be sadness, there will be an unexpected discussion with a close friend about an issue that should not be made too big, there will be an event that will cause great sadness in your love life and the person will be sad. It means that he will be unfairly put in a bad situation.

Drowning but not dying in a dream

It indicates that very happy and peaceful days will be spent in family life, the love and affection between spouses will increase day by day, difficulties will be overcome and there will be relief.

Choking while eating something in a dream

It indicates that the person's working life will start very well, he will earn a lot of money, but he will face a great loss due to a wrong step he will take later, he will be betrayed by a close friend and he will return with bad news from a trip. At the same time, he gets tired of a gossip by a close friend that will cause trouble and sadness in both business and family life.

Interpretation of drowning

Due to the bad events experienced in the hustle and bustle of life and the financial and spiritual difficulties encountered, the person is very bored, he is in a state of boredom and suffocation because he has been struggling with a great pessimism for a long time, and as an effect of this situation, he experiences situations such as suffocation and breathlessness in his dreams. can be explained as.