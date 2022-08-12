What does it mean to have a dream about that you are pooping? What does it mean?

This person, who has been struggling in some deadlocks for a while and sinking into the mud, will try every way to be cleaned and justified.

Pooping and cleaning in a dream

If a person dreams that he is cleaning up after pooping, it means that he will learn from his mistakes and turn to the right path. The person is aware of the mistakes he has made in the past. It will not be late to seek solutions to correct these errors. Although he has made some mistakes, he will not have a biased point of view about seeing his mistakes because he did not make them knowingly and willingly. In short, the dreamer will find the opportunity to self-criticize and make some changes.

Peeing in a dream

It signifies mysterious and suspicious events that a person will experience. The person who sees that he is peeing in his dream will seek his right by attacking the issues he feels justified. The events he will encounter at the point of seeking his right and the evidence he will obtain will be enough to surprise the person, even for a while.

To defecate in a dream

It is a sign of reaching financial relief and comfort. The person who has been in a bottleneck situation lately will be able to make his family smile a little, especially. The dream owner, who will experience a comfortable process in health, will get away from troubles. Comfort and peace will be his.

Others see you while pooping in a dream

Others see you while you are defecating in a dream is a sign that the events that the person hides will be revealed. This person, who will have to make it clear to those around him that he does not want any of his work, which he carries out in great secrecy, will face a difficult situation when he comes to face it.