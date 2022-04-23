What does it mean to have adream about your spouse is sick?

It indicates the occurrence of an event that will cause it to continue at this pace for a while, and the person making the best sacrifice to cope with it. To see your spouse as a cancer patient in your dream means that your emotional world will be negatively affected, your life will be full of setbacks and therefore you will be unhappy. To dream that your spouse is bedridden is interpreted as accepting that person or situation as it is and trying to live with that reality, instead of striving for a person or situation that is sure that it will not change anymore.

Killing your wife with a gun in a dream

Because of a person who has a lot of problems with the job, it will be a long-term loss to be estimated, a financially tight period will be experienced, this situation will affect both the person and the people around him very badly, a great loss in morale and various attempts for a new job. It is interpreted as a failure despite being found. To kill your wife with a knife in your dream indicates that you are now very worn out after long-term arguments and frictions, and to sit down and make final decisions on some issues and to do everything you can to implement these decisions.

To see your spouse with her head covered in a dream

It indicates that you will have a relative or a friend who does not listen to the voice of the needy people, despite great gains, that the necessary support will not be given to the people around because of this person, and you will regret this situation that has been experienced for a long time. To see one's spouse with a covered head in a dream means that the person will deal with someone who contradicts him in some matters and often gets involved in many troublesome affairs on his own, he will suffer financial loss in some matters that stand out in his work and power, his luck will not return, and the damage will be added to his loss.

Washing your dead spouse in a dream

It is interpreted as the existence of a person who cheats things. It is a sign to suffer injustice, to lose possessions, to fall behind competitors in business, to deal with troubles, to experience a health problem that was cured a long time ago, to deteriorate in financial situation, to be in trouble due to a mistake made, and to have an argument with a loved one. To wash your dead spouse with soap in your dream indicates that you will experience a great difficulty after a work done, that you still cannot reach the desired point despite the passing of time, debts cannot be paid back, and a dispute will not find a solution.

seeing your wife is blind in a dream

It is interpreted that one of the spouses did not see the unpleasant events due to the people who were jealous of the love between them, acted indifferently to the gossip and disturbing situations, so to speak, that he would soon break up with his wife and face very difficult days. To see your spouse mute in your dream is interpreted that a project whose realization depends on some agreements and negotiations will not come true, you will be in a very difficult situation both financially and morally, and the promises made will not be fulfilled.

Choking your wife in a dream

It means jealousy and insecurity. It is a sign that the dreamer does not trust his wife very much, that he constantly bores her with his pressures, that is why they constantly argue, and if this continues, there will be situations that both sides do not want. To choke your spouse with a pillow in your dream indicates that a separation decision will be made due to an unpleasantness between the spouses for a long time and you will enter a long litigation process.

Seeing your wife swimming in a dream

It is hoped that the things that have been going badly for a long time will be corrected with the measures to be taken and the successful and wise decisions to be made, that a period of abundance will be entered in the economy, that a harmful habit will be left at the request of the mother or father, and that there has been no opportunity to establish knowledge for a long time. interpreted as meeting someone. To see your spouse is swimming in the lake in your dream indicates that some decisions will be made that will bring profit from a meeting with a few people for the solution of a vital issue related to business, and that some decisions will be made that will remove the obstacles in front of the business, that the decisions will be put into practice, that the enthusiasm of the rivals and enemies will be frustrated and the door of good days will be opened.

Interpretation of seeing your spouse in a dream

It is a dream that can be seen in both happy and sad times. It does not matter whether it is a woman or a man, it can be explained that there are some issues that have not been resolved and discussed and discussed between the person who sees the dream and his wife. These dreams are an outlet for smoothing out problems such as jealousy, disagreement, and separation. At the same time, it is interpreted that both parties value each other very much due to a beautiful period and they are connected to each other with a great love from the heart.