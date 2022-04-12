What does it mean to hear your own name in a dream?

The interpretation of the person changes depending on how or from whom he heard his name. In general, it is interpreted to achieve a regular life, to get rid of the problems in private life, and it indicates that the troubles about business will end, and the dreamer, who will take a sigh of relief, will finally realize his wishes and dreams. It is an auspicious dream for single people and indicates that their fortunes will open, and an engagement or wedding will take place in a short time. The dream, which is a harbinger of loving days and a happy relationship, also means receiving good news.

Saying your own name in the dream

If the person is constantly repeating his name to himself, it is interpreted that he will experience some discomfort because of the promise he will make to someone, and that the responsibilities he takes will be too much. Telling someone else's name means getting new offers, changing environments, being watched with envy by others and leading an envied life. It also means that people who are engaged in art or those who earn money with their manual skills will have the chance to present their work on different platforms.

Hearing that your name is announced in dream

It means getting good news and it means learning that you will have a child and getting a marriage proposal. People who hear a lady announce their name get lifelong support from their mothers and spouses and their family life is trouble free. Hearing a man announce his name means gaining strength, proving himself, reaping the fruits of hard work with determination and patience, and gaining new opportunities to increase his income.

Psychological interpretation of hearing your own name in dream

It is one of the dreams of narcissistic people who care about themselves very much and always keep their own wishes in the foreground. It is also an expression of wanting attention everywhere, in every environment, striving to be a leader and the desire to show oneself.