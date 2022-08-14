What does it mean to hug a deceased father in a dream? What does it mean?

The fact that people whose father is alive see this dream indicates that they are good children, that their parents are satisfied with them, and that their rewards are plentiful. Those who see that they are hugging their father, who has passed away in reality, in their dreams, will be rewarded by doing great good and will attain Allah's grace. The dream, which is interpreted as accessing all kinds of convenience, always being supported and respected, and being a manager in good positions, also gives the news of good doors to be opened in every field. It means to live a more peaceful life by seeing ease in the things to be done, to know the value of the family, to live by making loved ones feel their importance.

Seeing death father crying in a dream

It is interpreted on the contrary for those whose father is alive, and it informs that happy news will please both the person and his family, and his father's health will be good. However, if the person sees his deceased father crying in his dream, it means that some regrets will follow the dreamer, he will blame himself for not being able to show closeness to his father or take care of him as he wanted while he was alive, and he will be sad. As it is an expression of an apology for being late, it also states that the person will have a mawlid or charity done for his deceased father.

To see the deceased father laughing in a dream

It is a beautiful and auspicious dream for both those whose father is alive and those who have lost their father. While expressing that the dreamer received many blessings for his father and made him as happy as possible while he was alive, he also underlines that great rewards are earned. It states that the owner of the dream, who will raise respectful children to his family, will cherish his family.

Interpretation of hugging with the dead father in the dream

It states that spiritual peace has been reached and that there is no reckoning with anyone and that a quiet life is maintained. It means that the dreamer is at peace with himself as well as with his surroundings.