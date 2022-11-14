What does it mean to kill a lizard in a dream? What is the meaning of seeing a lizard in a dream?

A person who kills a lizard in his own house has some enemies from among his relatives or close circle, and he is sure of their evil. To kill more than one lizard in your dream indicates that you have some enemies in your life who want your evil and cheat on you; but it shows that the enemies have no power to harm you. To kill a lizard in your own bed in your dream means that you will be with an immoral woman who is not suitable for you and then you will leave by seeing her true face; Seeing a lizard dead on the street indicates that you have a friendly-looking enemy among your neighbors.

Haberin Devamı

Seeing lizard in a dream

The lizard seen in the dream is a two-faced man who talks behind people's backs and always wants their evil. The enemy of the person who sees a lizard in his house in the dream is very close. The lizard voice is a sign of the speech of such an enemy. Eating the meat of a lizard in your dream indicates gaining benefits, buying something from a lizard means having property. A green lizard in a dream symbolizes turning from mistakes and repenting of sins. If the lizard attacks or bites you in your dream, it is the damage you will see from your enemy.

Haberin Devamı

Seeing a big lizard in a dream

The big lizard seen in a dream indicates either a strong enemy or a good news that a person will receive. The little lizard, on the other hand, is a sign of a gossipy woman who is known for her constant opposition among people and whom no one likes.

Psychological ınterpretation of killing a lizard in a dream

To kill a lizard in your dream indicates that you are trying to get rid of your enemies in real life and that you are trying to resist evil. Seeing a lizard reflects your insecurity towards people in your inner world and the trauma you experienced after consecutive bad events. This dream is also an indication of the issues that you are worried about in your subconscious.

Eating lizard meat, killing lizard in a dream

The person who sees that he ate the meat of a lizard in his dream means that there are neighbors, colleagues or relatives who are jealous of him and cannot attract him, and these people are constantly pulling on the dreamer.

Lizard bite in a dream

The person who sees that he has stung a lizard in a dream means that there is someone who is not sure whether he is a friend or an enemy, cannot be trusted, and is uncanny. This person can harm the dream owner at any time.

Seeing a big lizard in a dream

Big Lizard in a dream is interpreted in two ways. The luck of the person who sees a big lizard in his dream will open up and his affairs will be in order. Seeing a big lizard in a dream also indicates someone who has all kinds of authority, rank or office.

Seeing a colorful lizard in a dream

Colorful lizard in a dream does not indicate good people or good things. On the contrary, it refers to someone who is a mess, a mess, a fuss, a gossip and a trickster. A colorful lizard entering the house indicates that a death will occur in that house.