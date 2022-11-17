What does it mean to kill a man with a gun in a dream? What does it mean to see a gun in a dream?

Wrongful victory will be compounded by bad news from elsewhere. Especially the dream owner will put his family in this darkness with his bad deeds. The person will do an accounting of conscience, he will see some truths.

Shootıng wıth a weapon ın the dream

Shooting with a gun in a dream indicates slander and lies. The dreamer will see the ingratitude of the people around him. The slanders that they will deliberately throw at the dreamer will cause the person to go through difficult times in his life. Getting out of this situation will not be easy. Jobs done with a gun in a dream signify negativities for the dreamer.

Getting shot wıth a weapon ın a dream

To be shot with a gun in your dream indicates that you will experience a love affair and your life will change with this love. The dreamer will finally find the relationship that will end his long-term loneliness. If he knows the person who shot him with a gun in the dream, the dreamer should be careful against the hostile actions that will come from that person in real life. Because there are people who seem friendly but whose aim is to harm the dreamer.

To see weapons ın a dream

Seeing a gun in a dream is an auspicious dream for the dreamer. It indicates getting rid of diseases, gaining strength, victories over enemies and high positions. The honor of the dream owner increases, he becomes a respected and loved person around him. He also achieves his desires and wishes.

To kıll a man ın a dream

Killing a man in a dream can be interpreted in many ways. The dreamer gets rid of his fears and sorrows and reaches peace. If the person he killed is sick in the dream, it means that a favor will be done to that person. According to some dream interpreters, if the dreamer kills someone he knows in his dream, it indicates that he will persecute that person. Actions that will cause serious damage to that person will be made.