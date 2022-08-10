What does it mean to see a bird's egg in a dream? What does it mean?

Seeing the eggs of large birds such as eagles and falcons in a dream indicates that great success will be achieved in business life, great work will be done and great profits will be obtained thanks to these efforts. However, seeing bird eggs such as nightingales and sparrows indicates that in addition to success in business life, there will be very nice and peaceful times in family life and a happy and healthy life.

To see big bird egg in dream

It is said that great success will be achieved in business life, great and beautiful works will be carried out, a large amount of income will be obtained, these good developments in business life will also be reflected in family life, and family members will be very happy and peaceful.

Breaking bird egg in the dream

The dream owner will face setbacks in business and family life, face very difficult and troublesome situations, miss great opportunities in business life, break up with someone he loves and value very much in his social life, and resent himself with his wife in family life.

To see a bird's egg and a bird's baby in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will perform great and good works in his business life, will achieve great success, get rid of his troubles and problems and pay off his debts comfortably, after making huge profits, he will marry the person he has been with for a long time and have a baby.