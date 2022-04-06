What does it mean to see a child's dress in a dream?

Children's dress, especially for married women, indicates that they will cause great joy at home with the unexpected and surprise news of pregnancy, and the family of the person will shed tears of happiness. Patterned children's dress is interpreted as giving birth to a girl, blue dress for a boy, and black dress for giving birth to a healthy baby, even if there are some problems during pregnancy. Seeing a brown children's dress indicates that some problems in one's health will cause sadness at home, and that the person's mood will deteriorate because he cannot show the necessary importance to his wife and children for a while. Those who see torn children's clothes experience conflicts of ideas, arguments, and coldness in relations during the adolescence period of their children.

Buying a child's dress in a dream

It represents good developments that alleviate all troubles and bring peace to one's heart, and good news from far away. It means meeting the people you miss, meeting the person you love, living the life you long for. To see that you buy a girl's dress is to attend the wedding of one of your close relatives, to have fun and enjoyable times in crowded environments and to get rid of the stress.

To see a boy's dress in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will be proud of his family's work, he will see the success of his children, and he will be pleased by getting the best reward for all his efforts. It indicates that every choice made will bring success to the person because he is very fortunate in business.

Interpretation of seeing a child's dress in a dream

It indicates that the person is in great love and devotion to his children, dedicating his life to them, and making great efforts to protect and watch over his family. Children's dress is interpreted as having a child for women, as well as representing the person's desire to establish a family.