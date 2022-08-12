What does it mean to see a colorful snake in a dream?

The white snake seen in the dream is a weak and ineffective enemy. The red snake is a hypocrite, an enemy who thinks evil inside people, but cannot be noticed by the person. The green snake seen in a dream is a dangerous enemy who is hostile to religion, thinks evil against Muslims, and tries to harm them with his tongue and hands.

Seeing you fight with a colored snake in your dream

The person who sees that he is fighting with a colored snake in his dream, no matter what color it is, actually encounters an enemy and struggles with it. To beat a snake in a dream is to defeat your enemy in reality. Whoever sees that the snake bites or defeats him in a dream will also be harmed by his enemy in real life.

Seeing that you kill a snake in a dream

The person who kills a snake in a dream gets rid of his enemy and is victorious. A person who kills a green snake in a dream will be victorious over an infidel who is hostile in religion. The person who sees snakes in a dream and is not harmed has many enemies around him; but it indicates that they will not be harmed.

To see many colored snakes in dream

Seeing a lot of colorful snakes in a dream indicates a rainy year, abundant rain and increased fertility. Passing around a lot of snakes can be interpreted as being among the enemies.

To see a snake coming from your body in dream

Whoever sees a snake coming out of his body in his dream, there is a person who is hostile to himself among his relatives. This dream is a very strong and dangerous enemy who looks good among relatives, but actually has a grudge against him.

To have a snake in a dream

Whoever sees that he has bought a snake in his dream and is not afraid of it, will achieve great benefits. This dream is a sign of being sure of fear and happiness.