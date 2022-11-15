What does it mean to see a falling star in a dream? What does it mean to see a star in a dream?

The falling of more than one star in the sky in a dream indicates that the society does not appreciate the importance of important people and gives value to those who are not worthy. If a big star falls in your dream, a very valuable person leaves that region or dies; The fact that the star glides through the whole sky is a sign that an important person is in many places and informs people with his blessing. To see that the star slipped and fell into the world in a dream indicates the birth of a person who will have a great position in the future and will stand out among the people.

Haberin Devamı

Seeıng stars ın a dream

Stars seen in dreams represent important people among people who have great honor and power. The person who sees a star in his house in his dream welcomes and hosts a man in his house as mentioned. The person who has a star in his hand in the dream will have a very valuable child and that child will come to high positions in the future. The falling of a star from the sky to the ground in a dream is interpreted as a calamity, the disappearance of the stars from the sky, the loss of one's property or spending money. Whoever swallows or eats a star in his dream learns useful knowledge.

Haberin Devamı

To see the planet and stars ın the sky ın a dream

The person who sees the house looking at the sky in his dream and all the planets and stars there will become a person of great power, honor and glory. This dream indicates gaining value in all material and spiritual areas, reaching a high position, having a happy and peaceful life, and having a bright future.

To see a star shootıng ın a dream

The person who sees a falling star in his dream has many wishes and desires in his worldly life. This dream shows that you have prayers that you wish to be accepted and that you are constantly striving for these prayers to come true. Sometimes such a dream is a reflection of the fear of disgrace.