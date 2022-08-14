What does it mean to see a job interview in a dream? What is the meaning of job interview in the dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing a job interview in a dream is interpreted as a change to be made and developments that will happen in the business life of more people.

Seeing yourself making a job interview indicates that new goals will be set and a much better life will be achieved by acting in this direction. It indicates that the dreamer will talk to his superiors about the issues that he is not satisfied with in business life and that he will apply to change his place, duty or position. The dream, which also means applying for a job that brings better income and getting a positive result, is also interpreted as a big change in family life, situations such as moving a house or moving to another city.

Making a Job Interview in a dream

It indicates finding a job in the field where you want to make a career and getting a promotion in your current job. Having a job interview is a beautiful dream that informs the person about all kinds of good developments, to lead a more comfortable life financially, that a job he has worked hard for all his life will come to an end and new doors will open to the person. This dream also indicates that sometimes the person will quit his job, but will get a new job under much better conditions, and his life will become what he wants after this stage. Having a job interview also means being liked by your colleagues and being honored with words of praise by your superiors.

Attending aninterview in a dream

It indicates that the qualifications and characteristics of the dreamer will attract the attention of others, that he will receive many job offers outside the workplace, that unemployed people will experience stress while looking for a job, but the result will be good, and they will experience a financial bottleneck for a while. Having an interview is sometimes interpreted as the person will be treated unfairly and will be dealt with on a matter that does not concern him or that he has no guilt or responsibility.

Psychological interpretation of seeing a job interview in a dream

It means that people who have job problems or who are psychologically extremely stressed by being unemployed for a long time constantly try to keep their hopes alive.

