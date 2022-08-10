What does it mean to see a wound on the head in a dream? What does a wound mean in a dream?

It is also interpreted that the person will decide to quit his job, especially due to an argument or fight with his supervisor or manager at the workplace, to look for a new job and to be unemployed for a long time. A person who sees a pus wound on his head will have a serious problem in his family. It is also referred to as encountering situations that upset the person deeply and cannot do anything, such as a court case or fatal diseases. The wound on the head is also a sign that the power will be shaken and the person will lose all his material and spiritual power and fall into a pitiful situation.

Suturing on the head in a dream

Seeing that a person has stitches on his head as a result of his injury means that he will escape from a very serious danger, narrowly and without much damage, and should also be considered as a warning to be careful. If the number of stitches is high, it indicates a danger such as an accident. Seeing a small number of stitches is a sign of verbal arguments and long quarrels in the family. If a person feels that he is hurting while having stitches on his head, it means that he will receive good news that he will be very happy in his real life.

To see your head is bleeding in the dream

The dream, which expresses that the business will deteriorate and especially those who work together with the partner will leave badly, also foretells that there will be a power conflict between the spouses in the family. It also indicates that too much responsibility will be taken and power will be lost.

Psychological interpretation of wound in the head in dream

It is a sign of the efforts of people who have been intimidated and not accepted by their environment since childhood. People who see this dream subconsciously think that they are superior to the person in front of them and they try to rise above, prove their power and become a leader by humiliating people. Seeing a wound on the head also indicates that the person has grown without the symbol of the father psychologically and that he has spent his life constantly looking for someone to take shelter and lean on.