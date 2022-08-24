What does it mean to see an explosion in your dream? What does it mean to hear an explosion in a dream?

The explosion indicates that there will be positive or negative developments related to some social, economic, political or artistic issues that concern not only the dreamer, but sometimes only the people of the region and sometimes the people of the country.

Hearing an explosion in the dream

It is similarly referred to as an explosion. It indicates learning a very important information or receiving a big and exciting news. This news or information can sometimes be true or false, can cause happiness, sadness and disappointment in people. This depends on the way the dream was seen.

To see a bomb explosion in a dream

It indicates that the dream owner will be caught unprepared for an event or to receive a partnership offer that will be very beneficial at a time when he is not expected and ready, and he is very surprised. Sometimes it is referred to as learning something that will shock the dreamer.

Balloon blow up in a dream

The person who sees such a thing in his dream is interpreted as losing his job. It means that the dream owner is in debt, without money and very troubled days.

Tire blow up in a dream

It is said that the dream owner will have some problems, fight, noise and squabble. There are days when the person will experience very complex and sometimes insoluble problems.

Gun burst in a dream

This dream is not interpreted in very good ways. For the dreamer, it means bad luck. While it is expressed as misfortune and uneasiness, it also points to unexpected events or hearing words. It can also be interpreted as sudden changes in one's life.