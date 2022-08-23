What does it mean to see boiling water in a dream? What does it mean?

While boiling water indicates that many words are circulating and that the person will receive new news at any moment, whether this news is good or bad should be interpreted according to other elements of the dream.

In general, boiling water is interpreted as the existence of insidious enemies carrying out business under the cover, and people who have negative thoughts towards the person, while it also informs those small discussions may grow during this period.

It is also said that when unexpected negativities come one after another, you will be under intense stress, and resentments, resentments and resentments will arise in friendships. The dream, which also indicates the situations where the calm will be lost, also indicates that it is necessary to stay as calm as possible to get through this period.

seeing boiling water in a cauldron in a dream

To see that water is boiling in a big cauldron indicates that the words of evil-eyed people who have evil eyes about the person and his family will come to the ear and there will be boredom. If the person is in preparation for the wedding, it is interpreted that the other party is constantly confusing things, causing disagreements and that there will be some tensions between the parties before the wedding. Boiling water indicates that the peace in the house is disturbed and that the dreamer will make an extra effort to make peace with everyone.

Burning your hand in boiling water in a dream

The dream, which is the harbinger of words, situations and unexpected events that will upset the person, indicates that you will fall into distrust, and that you will be in trouble when others claim a property. An enemy who wants to hinder the person in business life, hinder his career or spoil the promotion he will receive, is also a sign of a friend who has a bad word between the managers and the person. It is a dream that emphasizes that in this period when goodwill will be abused, one should be careful and take a more distant attitude towards people.

Psychological interpretation of seeing boiling water in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer feels uneasy every day and that he has something he wants to say against some people. It also symbolizes people who want to express their injustice.