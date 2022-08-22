What does it mean to see nestling in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream? What is the meaning of such dreams?

To see nestling in a dream refers to a child or family that the person will have. Anyone who has a baby bird will have a very good child.

Whoever kills a nestling in his dream enters the right of an innocent man. Playing with nestling indicates worldly gains and worldly pleasures; To see that nestling lands in your hand is interpreted as a lucky life, your luck will increase, and you will get a great fortune soon.

Singing of a nestling in a dream

This dream is a sign of trouble or sadness that will hit you soon. This dream is sometimes interpreted that you will listen to gossip and be friends with a person who talks behind the back of wow people. Songbirds in dreams often refer to spoken words. If these songbirds have a beautiful voice, you will hear beautiful words and be in a relaxing place; Seeing a songbird with a bad voice is interpreted as bad words, backbiting or an immoral person who harms people with his tongue.

Killing a nestling in a dream

The person who kills a nestling in his dream will have trouble or encounter an event that will make him sad. This dream points to some opportunities that you will miss in the life of this world, to lose your worldly life, to violate people's rights and to say bad words that are not behind them, and to a ruthless and unsympathetic man. Killing a big bird in your dream is interpreted as doing injustice in business life or someone who gets along badly with his friends and does business behind them.

Interpretation of seeing nestling in a dream

This dream is a reflection of compassion and pity within the person. The person who has this dream has a subtle spirit world and treats both people and animals with compassion and helps them.

