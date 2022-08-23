What does it mean to see onion in a dream? What does it mean? What does this dream mean?

The person who sees onions in his dream is a strong person, his comfort and earnings are also good. For this reason, there are those who do not love more than those who love. The environment and life of the dreamer are surrounded by evil-eyed and evil people who want to prevent their development. Since these people do not have good intentions, they are portrayed as people who think the opposite of the dreamer and want to go against themselves and prevent what they do.

Buying onions in a dream

It signifies hearing bad words, being treated unfairly and insulted, and therefore feeling very sad. For the dreamer, it is also considered as receiving bad news.

Picking onions in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is self-sufficient, does not complain despite the suffering, does not suffer and does not say a word to anyone. It means that the dreamer is accumulating both the events and words that hurt him.

Planting onion in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is trying to hide and cover up a bad job he has done. It is stated that the dreamer has done something that would be considered sinful by Allah, and he does not want anyone to know about it.

Seeing chopping onions in a dream

It is considered as a great disappointment for the dream owner. It is interpreted that the person who sees that he is chopping onions in his dream will experience events that will cause his dreams to collapse and cause him trouble.

Peeling onions in a dream

To see of peeling an onion in your dream indicates where you will get a penny and it will be beneficial for you, who goes to that door and flatters people. It is explained that this person always acts in accordance with his own interests.

Eating onions in a dream

It represents the people who throw all their troubles into themselves, and it also shows that the person makes great efforts to not reveal the negative situations in the family to anyone. People who see that they eat onions are always resilient and strong towards life. The dream, which also means not losing your cool and turning the negativity in your favor, means raising very strong and solid children, and being an exemplary parent who does not give up in the face of difficulties. It states that the dream owner who earns his own livelihood and is full of self-confidence will not entrust his affairs to anyone and will always live proudly.