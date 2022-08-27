What does it mean to see that you are engaged in a dream? What does it mean?

To see that you are engaged in a dream is one of the frequently searched dream interpretations on the internet. So, what does it mean to have a dream about you are engaged? What is the meaning? Here are the details....

What does it mean to see that you are engaged in a dream? What does it mean?

If the person who sees that he is engaged in the dream is married and there are seers who come to ask for his daughter or brother. For married people, it also points to a celebration and good news. A person who sees that he is engaged and has a silver engagement ring on his finger in a dream indicates that he does good deeds in the sight of Allah from the Islamic point of view and that he receives many rewards. This dream also points to new opportunities and crossroads that will come across to the person.

Seeing ex-fiancée in a dream

Anyone who sees his ex-fiancée in his dream will experience difficult situations due to words from the past. It is interpreted as ugly gossip about the person and the troubles in his family. Seeing an ex-fiancé is also interpreted as meeting with an acquaintance who has not been heard from for a long time.

Going to the engagement ceremony in a dream

Anyone who sees himself going to someone else's engagement ceremony experiences brand new developments that will shape his life. On the other hand, it also indicates the fortunes that a person will meet and the new people he will meet. It also tells that the dreamer will have some secrets, will acquire new information and will change his life in line with this information.

Interpretation of seeing you are engaged in a dream

Generally, to see that you are engaged in your dream is the dream state of people's desire to get engaged and marry people they love very much in their private lives and with whom they want to unite their lives. People who see that they are engaged in a dream often dream of marriage or visualize the details of engagement ceremonies in their minds. It is psychologically very normal for a person to see situations that he wishes to happen as if they have happened in his dreams. People who subconsciously want to be happy, get married and start a family can see everything they think about during the day in their dreams.

