What does it mean to see wedding preparations in your dream? What does it meaning helping someone else's wedding preparation in a dream?

To see preparations for a wedding in a dream indicates that the person's life will continue happily and that he will finally smile after the troubles experienced in the past. This dream also means that the person who intends to marry someone whose family opposes him will make preparations for marriage quickly upon convincing his family at the end, and he will find happiness in his marriage that will make everyone jealous. It is also interpreted as circumcising your children, participating in celebrations, and having a colorful life. It is also a sign of receiving news that makes people happy.

Getting prepared for the wedding in the dream

It is interpreted similarly to the wedding preparation and expresses that a new period has begun in which important developments will occur in the person's life, he will receive good news, that the dreamer who gets rid of his troubles and diseases will live in a more prosperous way in the next life, and the resentment in the family will end. For married people, it is interpreted that very good days will be spent as a result of the increase in love and devotion between them and their spouses.

Helping someone else's wedding preparation in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is hasty in some matters and may miss important opportunities because of this attitude. Those who help the wedding preparations of the people they know do good deeds and receive the blessings of their elders. It also indicates that the dreamer, who has troubled people in his immediate environment and helps them, will get help from those people at a time when he is in trouble, and that he will progress in his life without experiencing any major problems.