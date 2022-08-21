What does it mean to see your aunt in a dream? What does it mean? What does aunt mean in the dream?

It is interpreted as the presence of someone who will sometimes be busy as well as good.

Seeing your aunt's son in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream will come together with a person with whom he cannot get along, with whom he will be in constant bickering, friction and argument, and that he will not be able to remove that person from his life even if he wants to, but he will never be in the same opinion. It is a person whose unrest between the dream owner will never end and problems will not be resolved.

Seeing your aunt's daughter in a dream

This dream portends good luck and portends the existence of good-hearted, generous and sincere people who love the dreamer wholeheartedly, protect and defend him, stand behind everything he does, and spare nothing from him, both materially and spiritually.

Seeing the dead aunt in a dream

It is narrated that the person who sees the dream has an endless love and devotion to his aunt. It indicates that the dreamer keeps his deceased aunt alive in his memories, does not consider her dead and is always happy thinking about her.

Arguing with the aunt in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream is in constant communication with his aunt, that he consults her before doing anything, and that he generally prefers to do everything with her. It is considered that the dreamer's best friend is his aunt, his relationship with her works very well, and his aunt is at the head of the people he loves most in life.

Talking to aunt in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will come to someone he loves very much or that he will meet a person he loves very much.