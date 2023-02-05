What does it mean to somersault in the dream? How is it interpreted?

The person who sees a somersault in a dream will experience a fatal accident or disaster, and he will lose his loved ones. From an Islamic point of view, it is interpreted that a person will face great trouble or trouble because of his sins, and that he should repent and fulfill his religious duties by entering the path of Allah. The person who tumbles in his dream is a trickster, a cheater, and a person who supports his family with unlawful earnings. The dream, which also points to lies and lust, also indicates that things will turn around and all material savings will be lost.

To get out alive from a vehicle that rolls over in a dream

It indicates that you will get rid of a big trouble at the last moment and therefore charity will be given. The dream, which gives a warning to the person, indicates that he has been punished for his sins and wrongdoings, and that he has another chance, and that he should use this opportunity well. It is one of the warning dreams and it is also said that one moves on a slippery ground, that one's word is unreliable, that one will be harmed by the environment.

Seeing someone somersaulting in a dream

It is interpreted that a great fraud or damage will occur from an unexpected acquaintance. Especially those who work with business partners or meet someone new lose everything they have and suffer. It also emphasizes that material and moral loss will be incurred, the reason for this will be other person or people, and that one should be careful about the people he has just met and thought to do business with.

Psychological ınterpretation of somersaulting in a dream

It symbolizes that the person has a life full of lies, speaks differently to everyone, including the closest ones, and does not live an honest and sincere life. It is usually a dream of people who act self-interested and who meet with such people. Sometimes it also means that the person's ideas have changed or that some events in his life have become the opposite.