What does it mean to talk on the phone with your lover in a dream?

Seeing your lover's mother in a dream

The person who sees the mother of his lover in real life in his dream, takes the first steps towards marriage by getting more serious with the person he loves. This dream indicates that you will meet your girlfriend's or boyfriend's family soon and an event such as engagement or promise will take place. If a person who does not have a lover in real life sees this dream, it is interpreted as an increase in his fortune, if the dreamer is a woman, he will be seen as a seer or he will fall in love with a person whom his friends will introduce.

Holding your lover's hand in a dream

Holding your lover's hand in a dream indicates that the person in your life is reliable and you can easily lean on him. Sometimes, this dream indicates the progress of your relationship, the increase in your love for each other, meeting the right person or starting a family and living a happy and peaceful life.

Hugging your lover in a dream

The person who hugs his lover in his dream will soon enter into an emotional relationship. This dream suggests that the love affair you expect and wish to have will come true soon, you will meet a person you will be very happy with and you will take serious steps with him.

Seeing your lover's face in a dream

The person who sees only the face of his lover in his dream goes on a journey with him and good events will happen to him on this journey. Sometimes, this dream indicates meeting a new person, a platonic love affair, or future fortunes for someone who does not have a lover in real life.

Talking to the lover in a dream

The person who talks to his lover in his dream reveals some things that he has been hiding from him or they have a small argument between them. This dream is an indication that you have some problems in your relationship because you think too much and your lover is not satisfied with this situation. For those who do not have a lover, this dream indicates a man or woman who will soon fall in love with you.

Kissing your lover in a dream

The person who kisses his lover in his dream begins to fall in love and become more attached to him as time progresses. Especially for those who have distrust of the person in front of them, this dream is an indication that they worry in vain and that they should trust their lover. Sometimes kissing with a lover is interpreted as a love affair full of intrigues or suffering from love.

Seeing your lover's father in a dream

The person who sees his lover's father angry in his dream makes some wrong actions against the person he loves and causes him to be upset. If your lover's father is smiling, it is an indication that everyone approves of your relationship and that you will soon take serious steps such as marriage.