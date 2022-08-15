What does it mean to walk on the sea in your dream? What is the meaning of this dream? What does it mean?

Seeing sea water in a dream

Seeing Sea Water in a Dream is usually a sign of soldiers and army. A lot of sea water indicates a large number of soldiers, and the scarcity of sea water indicates a decrease in the number of soldiers in the country and a loss of soldiers. The sea is usually a dream related to government affairs. Sea water is also the military wing of that country.

Seeing that you are holding the sea water in your dream

The person who grabs the sea water in the dream will have a good child. For those who have children, this dream indicates that the children will be good in the future and they will have good luck.

Seeing that you are drinking from the water of the sea in a dream

The one who drinks sea water in a dream will be relieved by getting rid of all kinds of troubles. This dream is very auspicious. It is getting rid of all difficulties, reaching ease, realizing desires and wishes, getting rid of financial difficulties.

Seeing that you are savingwater by takingfrom the sea in a dream

This dream is money and property that will be seized. Whoever buys sea water in a dream also saves money and engages in activities that will bring good for himself. As a result of these efforts, he receives a large amount of money.

Seeing you are standing in the middle of the sea in a dream

The person standing in the middle of the sea in his dream experiences a stagnant period in every sense. For a while he doesn't know what to do; but in the end he finds relief and happiness.

Crossing the sea in a dream

If a person who crosses the sea in a dream accuses him of a crime, all the accusations will be in his favor. Again, this dream indicates winning the struggles and getting rid of all kinds of difficulties and relaxation.