What does it mean to wash toilet in a dream? What does it mean? What does such a dream mean?

According to some commentators, washing the toilet in a dream is a clean sustenance to be earned from halal. The one who sees this dream will not suffer from financial difficulties, he will be successful in his work and he will find happiness in business life. This dream can also be interpreted as hard-earned property, wealth, and money to be earned after hard work.

Seeing toilet in a dream

The toilet seen in the dream is the worldly life of the person; If the toilet is narrow and boring, some livelihood problems will occur in the worldly life. If the toilet seen is large and spacious, it indicates relief that your world will be comfortable and abundance and abundance. The dirty toilet seen in the dream is to gain many goods and money. To see a clean toilet in a dream is interpreted as comfort and relief both in this world and in the hereafter.

Seeing the Toilet Overflowing in a Dream. The person who sees such a dream becomes very rich. This dream is a lot of money and property to be seized. He who sees this dream will get rid of all his financial problems. He gets money, glory and fame that everyone will envy.

Seeing a clean toilet in a dream

According to some commentators, the toilet seen is one's own spouse. If you see a clean and spacious bathroom, this dream indicates that you have a moral and clean wife for single people, and a reliable, pious and moral wife among married people.

seeing a smelly toilet in a dream

To see a toilet with bad smell in your dream refers to a spouse with bad temper. Seeing these nasty smell spreads everywhere is gossip about the dreamer. The person who sees that the toilet does not smell bad or does not smell at all in his dream will have a moral and good-natured wife.