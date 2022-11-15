What does it mean to wear a soldier's outfit in a dream? What is the Meaning of Seeing Soldiers Fighting in a Dream?

To see fıghtıng soldıers ın a dream

The person who sees soldiers fighting each other in his dream will experience some problems in his life. This dream is a harbinger of unrest and disagreements in society. It is also a sign of unpleasant events that will take place in the people, of a tribe of mischief to cause mischief in the society, evil after good, and perversion after guidance.

To see a soldıer ın a dream

The soldier seen in the dream is usually a strong and mighty man. This dream means victory, defeating the enemy, especially for the tribes struggling with non-Muslims; According to some scholars, it indicates the rain that will fall that year, the weather conditions, being sure of fear and security.

To see a group of soldıers ın a dream

A group of soldiers or an army in a dream indicates the security of that country. For this reason, seeing a soldier die means that the national security is in danger, encountering strong and strong soldiers means that the country is safe and secure in every sense, seeing exhausted soldiers indicates conflicts that will arise in the army, the sick soldier and the soldiers of that people are in mischief and discord.

To see soldıers enterıng a cıty ın a dream

To see soldiers entering the city in your dream is a sign that you will pass with rain and abundance. This dream sometimes refers to the military forces of that country; the entry of enemy soldiers into a state of war or the entry of enemy soldiers into the country; Seeing the soldiers raid the city is interpreted as a sinful tribe and the calamities that will befall this tribe.