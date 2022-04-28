What does it meaning cursing in the dream?

It means that the dreamer will spend sleepless nights due to the problems, troubles and unrest that he will experience, his days will turn into nightmares, and all his pleasure and comfort will be lost. It signifies disagreements with people, having bloody knives, making enemies and losing harmony with them, both in business and love life.

Cursing someone in a dream

It is narrated that the person who sees the dream will have a big argument with that person. For the dreamer, it means that he will break all ties with that person because of the problem he will experience with a person who is friendly and does not leak water, and he will feel so much hatred for that person that he does not want to hear his name anymore.

Cursing allah in a dream

This dream also does not portend good luck. It indicates that the dreamer will make very bad mistakes, get involved in deception, mischief, go to bad ways by being defeated by his ego, will deliberately and willingly leave the right path, and thus be considered a great sinner.

Cursing mother in a dream

It is narrated to abandon morality, abandon good habits, and get involved in things that will be disgraceful and humiliating. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will be involved in dirty and dark events that will cause him to fall into some situations that will make his face bow down in society.

Cursing your spouse in a dream

It is interpreted that the dreamer will be in ungratefulness, betrayal and heedlessness, will be disloyal to those around him, offend them and hurt them a lot. It means that the person will be unfair to the efforts given to him and will fall into error.

Hearing swearing in a dream

It is considered to receive annoying, unpleasant and depressing news. It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will be very impressed, stressed, angry and upset when he hears it. Because of this situation, it is interpreted that the dreamer's face will be sullen.