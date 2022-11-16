What does kissing someone you don't know in a dream mean? What does kissing in the mouth dream mean?

Dream is one of the general and characteristic features of sleep and is a visual and auditory perception and emotion closely related to the stages of sleep called rapid eye movement. The person who sees that he is kissing with someone he does not know receives news from a distant acquaintance and at the same time goes on a journey. If a woman kisses a person she does not know in her dream, it is interpreted that she will have good-natured and good-hearted friends around her.

Kissing with someone you know ın the dream

The person who sees that he kisses someone he knows in his dream will soon receive news from that person. At the same time, if the person kissed in the dream is a woman and the dreamer is a man, this is interpreted as a new love affair. If the dreamer is a woman and the person he kisses is a woman he knows, this is interpreted as gossip and he will face an undesirable situation.

Kissing in a dream

Kissing in a dream generally indicates that the person is an important and respected person in the eyes of the society. At the same time, it is a sign that he is a good son who is loved by his family and relatives, and that he is accepted as a person who does good deeds in the sight of Allah. If the person kissed in the dream, which indicates that it is halal and will earn a lot of money, is a lover, good and good news will be received from that person as soon as possible. Kissing often symbolizes one's close relationships and family.

Kissing the mouth in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees that he kisses a person whom he knows and loves in his dream, will get a lot of money and make big investments. The person who kisses a woman receives news from the person whom he is interested in but cannot reach. If the person being kissed is an old lady, it signifies a big mistake to be made and a situation to be forgiven. To see a man kissing a woman in a dream also indicates that you will be involved in worldly affairs and will enter a weak period in terms of spirituality. If the person who sees himself kissing a very ornate and beautiful woman in his dream is a man, he will marry a widow. If the person who is kissed on the mouth is a dead person, a great inheritance is obtained.