What does piss yourself mean? Piss yourself in a dream is one of the frequently searched dream interpretations on the internet. So, what does it mean to pe

To pee in front of everyone ın the dream

This dream refers to a man who does not pay attention to his actions, does not hear what he speaks, and therefore is constantly humiliated in society. The person who pees in front of everyone commits a shameful act in real life or makes wrong moves that will cause him to be disgraced among people.

Pooping in a dream

This dream is a symbol of property, a lot of money, an increase in rank and rank. The person who poops in his dream owns the same amount of property, his business opens, he earns a lot of money from his work, and he becomes a person who is listened to and distinguished in the society.

peeıng to the toılet ın a dream

The life of the person who pees in a clean and beautiful toilet in his dream will improve, his worldly affairs will be fine, some troubles will end, and he will attain happiness and peace. Peeing in a dirty and narrow toilet in your dream refers to a small amount of property, money that will not be beneficial, or some troubles you will experience.

Peeing in a place that ıs not suıtable ın the dream

In his dream, he urinates in an inappropriate place, does not pay attention to his life, does not care about people, and as a result, he becomes a person who is unloved and always badly remembered in society, who persecutes others and makes them unhappy. Sometimes, for the person who sees this dream, it is a sign of doing a wrong job, if he regrets it after peeing in an unsuitable place, to tidy himself up in real life.