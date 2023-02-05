What does stealing money mean in your dream? What does it mean?

To get stolen paper money in a dream

It means that the person who sees the paper money stolen in his dream will miss a word. It means that by telling an unknown truth or information about oneself because of a momentary distraction, it will cause it to spread.

To get stolen money from a bag in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream has for a long time thrown himself into trouble and heaviness, does not share it with anyone because he is afraid and will be excluded, and that he can no longer carry something that only concerns him and he will tell it to the people around him.

To get stolen money from a wallet in a dream

In a dream, stealing money from the wallet and having money stolen from the purse have the same meaning and are explained in a similar way. It indicates that the dreamer will say the issues that he is silent about due to being enduring, but because the time and place has come, and that he will relax by vomiting them, if the word is right.

To get stolen gold and money in a dream

If a person sees that he has both his gold and money stolen in his dream, it is accepted that he will share all his knowledge, experience, saw and learning with those around him, albeit late.

Losing money in a dream

It is said that the person who sees the dream will encounter an obstacle and this will cause him trouble, but thankfully, it will be easily resolved before it becomes a big problem. It is rumored that a small, non-serious but still pondering issue will arise.