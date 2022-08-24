What does teeth cleaning in the dream means? What does it mean? What is the meaning of this dream?

The person who cleans his teeth in the dream gets rid of sins, avoids haram, does not eat haram and repent of sins. This dream can also be interpreted as a secret enemy who harbors a grudge, loss of money in business life, failure, relief and comfort after troubles.

To see that you are cleaning your teeth with a miswak in a dream

This dream is auspicious and good for the person who sees it. The person who sees the dream is someone who is appreciated by others, has good morals and a clean heart. In addition to this, it can be interpreted as the repentance of the person who sees this dream, the beauty of his morality, not committing sins, being purified from sins and good words. This dream also denotes ease and joy that will be reached after adversity.

To see that you are cleaning between your teeth in a dream

According to some commentators, cleaning between one's teeth in a dream is a blessing and a blessing from relatives. If something comes out of it while cleaning his teeth, it is money or property from relatives. The person who gives the thing he has removed to someone else, gives the goods he has as a gift to someone else. This dream signifies the disappearance of the unwanted thing and relief.

Getting someone else's teeth cleaned in a dream

This dream indicates that you will reach your expectations and desires in life and you will have wishes. The person who cleans his teeth for someone else in his dream will benefit from a person he does not know. If the person cleaning is familiar, it indicates that the person is reliable and has good morals. According to some interpretations, this dream indicates false testimony, goodness after hardship, sustenance and wealth from halal earned, high office and position, lifelong happiness, repentance from sins, purification from evils.

Gnashing the teeth in a dream

The person who gnashes his teeth in a dream eats the fruit of his patience, that is, he reaches a very good result as a result of his patience. This dream is a sign of goodness and happiness that will come after trouble.