When someone kisses you in a dream

Seeing your lover kissing you in a dream is interpreted as getting married or any other event such as an engagement building a happy home, family happiness and happiness. To see your spouse kissing in your dream indicates that your family will be long-lived and that you will have a good life with your spouse. Kissing in a dream usually signifies helping, love affairs, affection and conversation. Seeing a dead person kissing you in your dream is interpreted as benefiting from the deceased's property or family, continuing his/her profession, achieving success and financial relief.

Kissing someone in a dream

Kissing someone in a dream is a sign of an event you will experience with that person or an event that will happen to you. Kissing a dead man means taking part in his legacy or praying for that person. If a man kisses a woman in a dream, he will soon marry or get engaged. For a married man, this dream signifies approaching adultery or getting help from that woman's husband. Kissing a child in a dream indicates adoption or your current children coming to very high positions in the future.

When someone kisses on the lips in a dream

A person who sees in a dream that an unknown person kisses him/her on his/her lips gets rid of loneliness and soon finds himself/herself in a fiery love adventure. This dream is a sign that your love affair will end eventually or that you will love someone who is not suitable for you.

Interpretation of kissing someone in a dream

Seeing someone kissing you in a dream is an indication of your subconscious desire to be loved, owned and protected. This dream is an expression of the desire to marry or fall in love, especially for those who live alone.